Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix didn’t want to leave the Oregon Football program with any regrets, ESPN Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg wrote in a Thursday article.

“The statement, ‘Be where your feet are,’ guys sometimes want more than they have and they don’t appreciate what they do have at the time,” said Nix, via ESPN. “At some point, I was kind of eager to go to the NFL, and then I figured out, you know, college football is fun.

“When you’re on a good team, when you’re around good coaches, when you’re around great teammates, a great university, you don’t really want to give that up because you don’t know if you’re going to have it this good anymore, like ever.”

Bo Nix will return for another season with Oregon and use his final season of eligibility. He announced the decision in a December Instagram post. The 23-year-old quarterback and former 4-star recruit threw for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns during the 2022 season, including 205 yards and two touchdowns during a 28-27 Oregon win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.

“Could have easily kind of tanked at that moment,” Nix said, via 247Sports. “Bowl games sometimes happen that way. Guys start falling apart and start to not want to play, but that wasn’t us tonight.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We continued to battle and fight. All it takes is one guy to start doing that. It kind of trickles away. Not a single one of us did that, and it just speaks to the leadership of the team.”

Nix set lofty goals for himself and the Oregon football program.

“Winning is a lot of fun, and that’s what keeps you around,” Nix said, via ESPN. “My goal this year is to win a championship in some form or fashion. That will lead to other things.

“A team’s success is oftentimes more important for an individual’s success than they even realize.”