Jordan Pope is him.

A day after a pair of top 10 teams were upset by unranked opponents, deja vu struck as Oregon State snapped a five-game losing streak with an 83-80 win over No. 9 ranked Arizona. The game came down to the wire as Oregon State's Jordan Pope buried a fadeaway 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Beavers over the Wildcats.

The sophomore guard led all scorers with 31 points, a career-high, and shot the lights out of the building. He was 9-of-15 from the field and knocked down five of his eight 3-point attempts. None were bigger than his last shot.

“I saw daylight and I took the shot,” Pope said, per the Associated Press. “It feels great. I've put in a lot of work my whole life.”

JORDAN POPE AT THE BUZZER 😱 DOWN GOES #9 ARIZONA 😨 (via @BeaverMBB)

pic.twitter.com/IqTbu2wVFS — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 26, 2024

With the game tied at 80 with 11 seconds left, Oregon State elected not to call a timeout, instead leaving the ball in Pope's hands. Arizona defended well, but Pope put up what Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd called “an incredible shot.”

It was a much-needed win for the Beavers and a performance for Pope. The sophomore shot a combined 28.5 percent from the field in Oregon State's previous two games, scoring 17 total points across both. The Beavers lost by a combined 60 points to Colorado and Utah.

The loss is a big blow for Arizona as the former No. 1 team in the country is now 1-3 on the road in conference play. After starting the season 8-0, the Wildcats are 6-5 since and will likely drop to its lowest ranking of the season with this latest loss. Arizona has not dropped outside of the top 12 in the AP poll this season.

Oregon State improved to 10-9 and 2-6 in Pac-12 play. Perhaps this win will spark the Beavers with six weeks left in the regular season.