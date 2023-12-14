Will the Pac-12's demise be the gain of the Mountain West Conference?

Left without a home following the destruction of the Pac-12 Conference, Oregon State and Washington State could be headed to a college basketball mid-major staple, according to a tweet from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

“NEWS: The Mountain West is in discussions with both Oregon State and Washington State to join the league for the 2024-25 college basketball season, according to a source.”

It's only a matter of time before the Beavers and Cougars find a conference to call home, and the way things have shaken out thus far, the Mountain West Conference looks to be the best available option. Not only does the Mountain West have a solid history of producing competitive, high-caliber teams in both football and basketball, but it could see an influx of even more members if Oregon State and Washington State were to join, thus boosting the league's status as conference realignment changes the entire college sports landscape.

Gonzaga has been rumored to eventually step up from the WCC to the Mountain West Conference, and one would assume if Gonzaga departed the WCC, a school like Saint Mary's would make the leap to the Mountain West as well. At that point, could the entire WCC be dissolved? Would the Mountain West reach out to other intriguing regional mid-majors, like Grand Canyon or the schools in North Dakota and South Dakota, with a pitch to join the league? There are even rumors that the Mountain West and AAC could come together to form some sort of super-mid-major, or, the fifth conference in a reimagined Power 5.

In this era of wild conference realignment, it doesn't seem like any outcome is off the table.