The Pac-12 has been at the bottom of the power five conferences in recent years of college football, but this season, it looks like it might be at the top. There are numerous ranked teams in the Pac-12 so far this year, and it looks like this could be the season that the conference gets a team back into the College Football Playoff. Two teams that are having good years so far in the conference are Oregon State football and UCLA football. Both teams have just one loss so far, and both teams are preparing to do battle this weekend at Oregon State in Corvallis for this week 7 clash, and the winner of this game is going to be in great shape moving forward.

Oregon State football is currently 5-1 on the season with their lone loss coming on the road against Washington State a few weeks ago. The Beavers lost that one 38-35, but if they can find a way to beat the Bruins this weekend, they will have a fighting chance at find their way into the Pac-12 championship. We have already seen a lot of these good teams that are in the middle of the Pac-12 standings beat each other up a little bit, and it is a concern that something like that will happen to the teams at the top too. Oregon State and UCLA are prime examples as these are both great teams, but one of them will have two losses after Saturday.

UCLA football comes into this one with a 4-1 record and they are currently ranked #18 in the country. The Bruins' lone loss came on the road against Utah. This season has been an adventure for UCLA as they have a true freshman quarterback starting in Dante Moore, but he's been pretty solid and he also gotten a lot of help from his defense. This team will be tested yet again this weekend on the road against Oregon State, and it should be another great game. Here are three predictions for Saturday's big showdown.

Oregon State's defense/special teams will score a touchdown

One thing that has plagued this UCLA football team so far this season is turnovers. Against Utah, the Bruins lost 14-7 and one of the touchdowns scored by the Utes came from their defense on a pick six. The same thing happened in last week's game against Washington State. The Bruins looked like they might take control of the game right before halftime, but a pick six completely changed the momentum of the game. UCLA still won that one, but their young QB has made some mistakes in big games, and it could happen again this weekend.

DJ Uiagalelei will throw a fourth quarter touchdown

If Oregon State football wants to win this one, they're going to need some big plays out of their transfer quarterback. DJ Uiagalelei has been good this season, and he is the type of QB that can lead this team to big things. Expect this game to be close throughout, and expect it to be low scoring. Both teams will be in a need of a big play in the fourth quarter to take control of the game, and Uiagalelei is the type of player that can make that play for Oregon State.

Oregon State will lead UCLA to under 20 points

For a true freshman QB, Dante Moore has been very solid this season for UCLA football, but the strength of this team is the defense, not the offense. The defense is going to have to have another big game this weekend if they're going to stay in it, because the Bruins are going to have a little bit of trouble moving the football in what will be a tough road environment in Corvallis. If UCLA is going to win this one, it's going to have to be in a low-scoring slugfest.

UCLA vs. Oregon State will get underway on Saturday at 7:00 ET from Corvallis, Oregon, and the game will be airing on Fox.