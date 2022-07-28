Orioles’ Trey Mancini got a storybook ending in possible final at-bat in Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini had quite a moment in his potential final home game with the team that he will not be forgetting anytime soon.

With the Orioles leading the Tampa Bay Rays by a 1-0 score in the bottom of the eighth inning and as they were also in need of insurance runs, Mancini delivered for Baltimore with the help of right fielder Josh Lowe. In what was slated to be a routine fly-out, Lowe was unable to track the fly ball out in right field, as Mancini then sped on by the base paths to record a two-run inside-the-park home run.

The Orioles went on to clinch a 3-0 victory over the Rays, and the story of the contest sure is set to center on whether this at-bat will end up being Mancini’s final one in Baltimore. He has been in the trade rumor mill as of late, which includes being linked with a move to the New York Mets.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman did recently note that the market for Mancini has been “heating up,” and the versatile outfielder “will likely go” ahead of the trade deadline. This comes as Mancini could hit free agency later this year, as he has a $10 million mutual option for the 2023 campaign that includes a $250,000 buyout.

If the Orioles opt to ship off Mancini in the coming days, such a move would not come as a surprise to him at all. He mentioned earlier this week that he aimed to view “these next three or four games” as if they would be his final ones donning an Orioles jersey in Baltimore.

“I do want to treat these next three or four games like it’s my last ones here, because it could be,” Mancini said. “And that’s the reality of it. I want to make sure I don’t take that for granted and definitely soak it in.”

In the big picture, it is still up in the air on if the Orioles plan to be sellers come August 2. They do currently boast a 50-49 record and also sit at 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the third wild-card spot in the American League.