As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves in a familiar yet enviable position: playoff contention, but with a glaring need for more power in their lineup. The Brewers, sitting at 53-40 and holding the second wild card in the National League, have defied their modest home run total, just 88, ranking 21st in MLB, by manufacturing runs in creative ways. Still, for a club with October ambitions, the lack of a true power threat looms large.

Enter Ryan O’Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles, a left-handed slugger who is quietly having one of the best seasons of his career. O’Hearn, a soon-to-be 32-year-old, has emerged as a legitimate force against right-handed pitching and could be the perfect fit for a Milwaukee roster in need of thump.

Why Ryan O’Hearn?

O’Hearn’s 2025 campaign has been nothing short of impressive. He’s hitting .284 with 11 home runs, 32 RBIs, and a robust .840 OPS, ranking him among the top 30 in the American League in both batting average and OPS. His advanced metrics back up the production: an average exit velocity of 91.1 mph and a hard-hit rate near 49%. O’Hearn’s value isn’t just in the raw numbers, he’s the kind of hitter who feasts on right-handed pitching, something the Brewers have sorely lacked.

Milwaukee’s current first base situation is a patchwork, and while their offense ranks eighth in runs scored, the absence of a true power bat makes them vulnerable in tight, high-leverage games. O’Hearn would immediately become the strong side of a first-base platoon, while also picking up at-bats in the outfield and at designated hitter. His versatility and left-handed pop are tailor-made for a Brewers club eyeing a deep postseason run.

The Jacob Misiorowski Factor

One reason Milwaukee can afford to be aggressive is the stunning emergence of Jacob Misiorowski. The 23-year-old right-hander has been a revelation since his midseason call-up, posting a 2.81 ERA, 33 strikeouts in 25.2 innings, and a sparkling 0.90 WHIP across five big league starts. Misiorowski’s electric fastball and swing-and-miss stuff have not only solidified the Brewers’ rotation but also given the front office the flexibility to move from a position of strength.

Jacob Misiorowski, 101 mph Fastball and 97 mph Slider, Individual Pitches + Overlay.

With Misiorowski in the fold, the Brewers’ starting pitching depth is as robust as it’s been in years. This surplus allows Milwaukee to consider moving a controllable arm or prospect in a deal for a bat like O’Hearn, knowing they can withstand the loss and still contend.

Orioles’ Motivation

For Baltimore, the calculus is straightforward. The Orioles are reportedly “close to being open for business” as their playoff hopes fade, and O’Hearn is one of several veterans likely to be moved before the deadline. Despite his public desire to stay, most insiders give O’Hearn an 85% chance of being traded, given the Orioles’ need to retool and the demand for left-handed power bats around the league.

With O’Hearn entering free agency after the season, Baltimore is incentivized to extract value now, especially from a contender like Milwaukee with a deep farm system and pitching surplus.

Trade Proposal

Here’s a deal that makes sense for both sides:

Brewers receive:

Ryan O’Hearn

Orioles receive:

Carlos Rodriguez

Tyler Black

Carlos Rodriguez, recently called up and ranked as Milwaukee’s No. 6 prospect, has steadily climbed the organizational ladder thanks to his advanced command and ability to miss bats. The right-hander’s minor league track record, highlighted by a 2.11 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 47 college innings, translates well to the big leagues, and his presence would immediately bolster Baltimore’s rotation depth.

Tyler Black, the 33rd overall pick in 2021, is a bat-first prospect who brings a high-contact, high-OBP profile. Though he missed time this season with a hamate fracture, Black’s .258/.374/.429 line at Triple-A and outstanding plate discipline make him a valuable addition for a team seeking controllable, MLB-ready talent. His versatility, capable of playing both infield and outfield, adds further appeal, and his ability to get on base at an elite clip fits the Orioles’ offensive philosophy.

For Milwaukee, acquiring O’Hearn is a calculated risk. The Brewers are dealing from a position of strength, leveraging their newfound pitching depth and prospect capital to address a glaring weakness. O’Hearn’s contract status—signed through 2025—gives them more than just a rental, and his skill set is tailor-made for the team’s needs.

For Baltimore, the return of Rodriguez and Black provides both immediate and long-term value. Rodriguez can slot into the rotation or provide high-leverage relief innings down the stretch, while Black offers a potential everyday bat with years of team control. With their own depth at first base and a surplus of left-handed hitters, the Orioles can afford to move O’Hearn if it means fortifying their pitching staff and adding a versatile young hitter.