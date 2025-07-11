Don't look away now, the Baltimore Orioles are winners of five of their last six games. After a very slow start to the campaign, the Orioles are starting to find their groove, and it is coming at almost the last possible time. The MLB Trade Deadline is approaching at the end of the month, and if the Orioles want to avoid being sellers, they must continue their winning ways.

Manager Tony Mansolino, who took over for Hyde, is confident that his team is not out of it yet. Fewer than 80 games remain, but there is still time for the Orioles to creep up into an AL Wild Card spot. At 42-50, they are in dead last in the AL East. Winning the division does not come to mind at this point, but the team is only six games back of the final Wild Card spot. The thing is, is that they are behind all but just two teams, the Athletics and the Chicago White Sox. That is not a good company to be in.

Winners of five of their last six, if they stay on track, they can creep up the standings. There just happens to be about five other teams in the same boat.

After a double-header sweep against the New York Mets on Thursday, here is what Mansolino said about their season.

“You guys don’t wanna hear it, but there’s still time. Despite making a move this morning, and I’m sure our obituary is probably getting written somewhere this morning … the fellas went out and played, man, and they had energy.”

It is always a great feeling when you are a part of a winning streak. The Orioles will now take on a favorable opponent this weekend as they host the Miami Marlins, before facing the Tampa Bay Rays for a divisional battle.