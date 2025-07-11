Don't look away now, the Baltimore Orioles are winners of five of their last six games. After a very slow start to the campaign, the Orioles are starting to find their groove, and it is coming at almost the last possible time. The MLB Trade Deadline is approaching at the end of the month, and if the Orioles want to avoid being sellers, they must continue their winning ways.

Manager Tony Mansolino, who took over for Hyde, is confident that his team is not out of it yet. Fewer than 80 games remain, but there is still time for the Orioles to creep up into an AL Wild Card spot. At 42-50, they are in dead last in the AL East. Winning the division does not come to mind at this point, but the team is only six games back of the final Wild Card spot. The thing is, is that they are behind all but just two teams, the Athletics and the Chicago White Sox. That is not a good company to be in.

Winners of five of their last six, if they stay on track, they can creep up the standings. There just happens to be about five other teams in the same boat.

After a double-header sweep against the New York Mets on Thursday, here is what Mansolino said about their season.

“You guys don’t wanna hear it, but there’s still time. Despite making a move this morning, and I’m sure our obituary is probably getting written somewhere this morning … the fellas went out and played, man, and they had energy.”

It is always a great feeling when you are a part of a winning streak. The Orioles will now take on a favorable opponent this weekend as they host the Miami Marlins, before facing the Tampa Bay Rays for a divisional battle.

More Baltimore Orioles News
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Bryan Baker (43) throws during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
MLB rumors: What Orioles are thinking about trade deadline after Rays tradeMalik Brown ·
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Bryan Baker (43) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park.
Rays, Orioles pull off reliever tradeChristopher Hennessy ·
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) before the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
Orioles’ Adley Rutschman provides big injury updateBenedetto Vitale ·
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) greeted by third base coach Buck Britton (46) following his solo home run during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Jackson Holliday crushes big homer vs. Mets before Orioles implodeAlex House ·
orioles, orioles trade, ryan o'hearn, mariners
Predicting Orioles’ next big trade before deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Baltimore Orioles catcher Gary Sanchez (99) singes against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Orioles acquire catcher from Yankees amid Gary Sanchez injuryMalik Brown ·