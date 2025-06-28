Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias got 100% real on the upcoming trade deadline. The franchise has had a trying 2025 season, and currently sits at 35-46 in the American League East. Baltimore is 11.5 games out of first place in the division and seven games out of the last wild card spot. 2025 certainly hasn't been ideal for the Orioles, and they must consider whether they should be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline, which is just over a month away.

Elias, who has been the general manager and executive vice president of the organization, did not hold back in addressing the franchise's current state in an interview with MLB.com Orioles beat reporter Jake Rill. Elias's statement, however, does give fans a little more hope that this squad could potentially turn their season around.

“We’re still fighting and playing for 2025. This is a team that we had high hopes for. We can see the talent on the team, but [we] just stumbled badly out of the gates and dug a hole, and that’s still haunting us. I think we’re playing better and things are moving in the right direction, but there is a deadline coming up, and we’re going to have to make a strategic decision around that sometime [within the next] month.

Article Continues Below

I don’t have an exact day in mind, but we’ll use our tools and judgment to decide when that might be. But for now, we’re hoping to keep playing well, keep racking up wins, staying within an arm’s reach of the Wild Card race in the meantime, but we will have to make a reasonable determination at some point in the next several weeks.”

Baltimore's roster features a unique combination of youth and experience that the front office may need to shake up. The Orioles could get a significant return for some of their productive veterans, such as first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, star closer Felix Bautista, and center fielder Cedric Mullins. Those three are still in their respective primes and are in the middle of productive individual seasons. O'Hearn and Mullins are set to become free agents after this season, while Bautista will go through arbitration after 2025.

Overall, Elias has some major decisions to make over the next month, but he doesn't seem to be pressing the panic button yet. The 42-year-old was named MLB Executive of the Year Award in 2023 and will need to rekindle that form to make the Orioles a playoff contender again.