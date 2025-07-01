The Baltimore Orioles suffered a setback Tuesday as infielder Jorge Mateo’s return from injury was delayed once again. With the Orioles playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Mateo’s status is becoming increasingly critical, not only for Baltimore’s second-half surge but also for the veteran's long-term future.

According to MASN’s Roch Kubatko, the injury has taken a turn for the worse. Initially recovering from left elbow inflammation, Mateo now faces a longer recovery window after straining his hamstring during a rehab stint.

This development casts doubt on Mateo’s availability for the rest of the season. With the Orioles sitting at 37-47, seven games back of the final AL Wild Card spot, the timing could not be worse. Baltimore needs every piece of depth available, and Mateo’s loss complicates an already uphill battle.

The hamstring strain adds to a series of setbacks for the utility man, who has been on the 10-day injured list since June 10th. Interim manager Tony Mansolino said the current timeline points to a possible return in mid-September—if he returns at all.

Mateo’s absence hurts not because of his bat, he’s hitting just .180 in 65 plate appearances, but due to his elite speed and versatility. From 2022 to 2024, Mateo delivered a 4.1 WAR largely thanks to his base stealing and glove work. He’s stolen 105 bases with the club and can handle both infield and outfield spots, making him an irreplaceable chess piece for the team’s depth.

Without the veteran, Mansolino must lean more on infielders Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg, and Ramon Urias to stabilize the middle infield. The group will be tasked with maintaining defensive consistency in Mateo’s absence, though replacing his speed and versatility remains a challenge.

Mateo's contract adds another layer. He's a pending free agent making $3.55 million this season, with a $5.5 million team option for 2026. With limited time left to improve his value before hitting the open market, this injury could significantly impact his offseason outlook.

The Orioles playoff hopes rest on a strong second half. But without Mateo’s speed and defense in late-game situations, Baltimore may struggle to close the gap—especially if other injuries pile up. Mateo’s road to recovery now doubles as a test of Baltimore’s roster depth and a pivotal career moment for the 30-year-old utility man.