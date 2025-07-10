The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles are starting business early before the MLB trade deadline. Despite high expectations, Baltimore is expected to sell at the July 31 deadline. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has soared into Wild Card contention after a sluggish April. The Rays picked up reliever Bryan Baker in the pre-deadline trade.

“Trade: The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring reliever Bryan Baker from the Baltimore Orioles, according to a source familiar with the deal,” Robert Murray of FanSided reported Thursday morning.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Orioles picked up the 37th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. That is a competitive-balance pick, which is the only type teams are allowed to trade. According to Rosenthal, Baltimore has four of the top 37 picks.

Bryan Baker comes to the Rays after 3.5 seasons with the Orioles. He struggled in 2024, posting a 5.01 ERA in 19 games out of the bullpen. But in 2025, Baker has regained his form. In 42 appearances, he has a 3.52 ERA with 49 strikeouts to just nine walks.

The Rays' first trade of the season deepens one of the strongest parts of their team. Their bullpen features four pitchers with an ERA below 2.75, with over 31 appearances. That includes Pete Fairbanks, whom they considered trading last year when they were well out of the playoffs. But their closer remains, and their bullpen gets stronger with this trade.

The Orioles should be selling more pieces before the MLB trade deadline. Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn are the obvious candidates because their contracts expire at the end of this season. Considering the Orioles will want to be competitive next year, Ryan Mountcastle and Jorge Mateo are likely to stay. But a full firesale would include both of those players.

If the Rays continue to add at the MLB trade deadline, an outfield bat would help them take a step forward.