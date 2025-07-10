The Baltimore Orioles made a deal to trade right-handed reliever Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a 2025 Competitive Balance draft selection, No. 37 overall. For the Rays, Baker will be solid bullpen help, and he adds a power arm that the team needed.

For the Orioles, it looks like they're looking more into the future with this trade, and it seems like they have a plan on what to do next, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Orioles sold here, but there was some urgency to make this deal since Rays are sending draft pick No. 37 to Baltimore for Baker. O’s may be trending sale but have time to decide on bigger pieces (O’Hearn, Eflin, Sugano, Mullins, Bautista, etc.,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Orioles have a number of picks, and they were able to get compensatory picks at the end of the first round when Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander signed to other teams after declining their qualifying offers. They now have four of the first 37 selections in the draft, while also having a pick in Competitive Balance Round B.

Baker was traded when his value was high, and the Orioles knew they probably weren't going to get any immediate help back in the trade. They're currently 10 games under .500 and seven games out of a Wild Card spot, so there's a good chance they're preparing for the future.

It would not be a surprise to see them continue to make moves before the deadline, and there are a few players who could possibly be on the block next. They want to keep their core group of players, but they have rental players on the team, as well as veterans who other teams could want.

As of now, it looks like it may be a sit-back and watch situation for the Orioles as deals are made this month.