Despite a disastrous start to the 2025 season, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano isn’t ready to give up on October baseball — and his belief may say more about Baltimore’s recent surge than the standings do. As the Orioles pitching staff steadies and the team’s bats heat up, Sugano's confidence is helping lead the clubhouse through a crucial stretch.

By late May, Baltimore’s season appeared all but lost. The Orioles’ playoff chances had plummeted as the team fell to 21-36, sitting 15 games below .500. Key starters like Kyle Bradish (Tommy John surgery) and Tyler Wells (UCL injury) were already sidelined, while offensive catalysts Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg also missed time. Trade speculation surrounding the 35-year-old Japanese pitcher intensified, and some analysts had already written the club off entirely.

As of Thursday, the Orioles sit at 42-50, 11.5 games back in the AL East but trending upward with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games. While still last in the division, they’re closing the gap thanks to a 24-16 stretch over their last 40 games. Only four teams — the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros, and Detroit Tigers, have posted a better record than the O’s over the last 40 games, with Baltimore going 24-16 over that stretch.

That recent success is part of why Sugano’s voice carries so much weight. The 35-year-old Japanese right-hander, in his first MLB season after a decorated career in NPB, has been a reliable piece of the rotation. Sugano owns a 7-5 record with a 4.44 ERA and 59 strikeouts, providing steady innings for a staff that’s battled injuries and inconsistency. While trade rumors continue to swirl, Sugano remains locked in on helping this group compete down the stretch — not planning an exit.

In a quote shared by Jacob Meyer of The Baltimore Sun on X (formerly Twitter), Sugano expressed his unwavering belief in the team.

“In the past month or so, we’ve been playing really well. I still believe strongly that this team has a shot.”

That conviction matters. With years of postseason experience overseas and a quiet leadership style, Sugano has emerged as both an anchor on the mound and a steadying presence in the dugout. His faith in this team reflects more than optimism — it reflects the reality of the Orioles’ revival.

To reach the postseason, the Orioles will need to keep building on their recent momentum — and perhaps get even hotter down the stretch. The return of key arms, improved lineup production, and a favorable schedule ahead all work in their favor. The Orioles playoff chances are far from dead — and Sugano’s belief might just be the spark that helps turn the momentum into a legitimate run.