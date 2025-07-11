The Baltimore Orioles may still be buried in the AL East standings, but on Thursday night, they sent a resounding message to anyone writing them off. After sweeping the New York Mets in a commanding doubleheader, Orioles manager Tony Mansolino delivered a fiery postgame message that instantly went viral — and may just go down as the quote of the year from this season.

While their overall record still reflects a team playing catch-up, context matters. Over the first two months of the season, the Orioles struggled mightily, going just 21-36. But since the start of June, they've quietly flipped the script, posting a strong 21-14 record, a pace that signals real momentum in a tightly contested AL East divisional landscape.

After taking Game 1 by a score of 3-1 and closing out the twinbill with a 7-3 victory in Game 2, the Orioles not only secured a sweep but also built valuable momentum heading into the All-Star break. Steady pitching, clutch hitting, and a series of costly New York errors all played a role in the wins — but it was Mansolino’s postgame comments that ultimately stole the spotlight.

In a post shared by Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mansolino addressed doubters and writers who may have prematurely written off the Orioles earlier that morning.

“You guys don’t want to hear it, but there’s still time, despite making a move this morning. I’m sure our obituary was probably getting written somewhere this morning.”

The Orioles manager delivered the quote with a mix of fire and sarcasm — the kind of energy a clubhouse can rally behind. It was a defiant tone from a leader who knows his club isn’t done yet, especially after pulling off a Mets sweep that sent a jolt through the fanbase.

Thursday’s performances backed up that talk. In Game 2, Cedric Mullins and Alex Jackson jumpstarted the offense with back-to-back doubles, while Jordan Westburg's two-run homer gave Baltimore its first lead. The Orioles kept piling on runs thanks to clutch at-bats and defensive lapses by the Mets. Despite being under .500, Baltimore played with the urgency of a playoff team.

Pitching contributions came from Tomoyuki Sugano in the opener and a mix of bullpen arms in the nightcap. On a night when the Mets went just 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position, Baltimore did exactly what was needed to sweep the day — and turn heads in the process.

Mansolino’s words won’t be forgotten anytime soon. In a long season, moments like these can redefine a team’s identity. For now, the Orioles manager made it clear, the season is far from over.