The Baltimore Orioles had a disappointing 2024 season. After they won the American League East with 101 wins in 2023, expectations were sky-high. They won just 91 games and were shut out once again in the playoffs, leading to an important offseason. Making sure Adley Rutschman recovers from a poor second half is an important aspect for the Orioles in free agency this offseason. General manager Mike Elias told MLB Network Radio that he is looking at all options.

“We also need more catching to go with Adley Rutschman. James McCann is a free agent right now,” Elias said. “So we've got a lot of guys who have been big parts of this team that are exploring free agency right now. Hopefully, we can bring them back.”

Elias is not referring to just McCann, but ace pitcher Corbin Burnes and slugger Anthony Santander. While much of their young core is coming back, the Orioles do have holes to fill. It will be easier to fill Santander's switch-hitting power role with an improved Rutschman if they bring in a solid backup.

Rustchman is used as the designated hitter when he is not catching. While that is rare, they need solid catching when Rustchman is not behind the dish. The free agency market has solid options for the Orioles.

Potential backup catchers for the Orioles

Three solid backup catching options have already been snatched up this offseason. Travis D'Arnaud is with the Angels, Austin Hedges is staying in Cleveland, and Jacob Stallings remains with the Rockies. Each of these players would have fit the role well, but there are plenty of other choices as well.

The Orioles should look at the Padres for a catcher in free agency. Both Kyle Higashioka and Elias Diaz are available after solid seasons with San Diego. Higashioka has AL East experience from his time with the Yankees and hit tremendously in the postseason this year. Diaz was scooped up in the summer and was a solid backup for the Padres. The Orioles cannot go wrong signing one of these two players this offseason.

James McCann had one of the best seasons of any free-agent catcher in 2024. Even though he does not provide much at the plate, he was solid behind the plate and accrued a 0.8 WAR in 65 games. The Orioles have not ruled out bringing McCann back yet. They should do that, especially if Corbin Burnes returns. Keeping their chemistry will increase his chances of winning a Cy Young Award.