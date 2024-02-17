Jackson Holliday is dialed in for Orioles spring training

The Baltimore Orioles shockingly earned the No. 1 seed in the American League for the 2023 MLB playoffs but were unceremoniously swept by the eventual World Series-winning Texas Rangers. Failing to validate regular season success in October always stings, but fans still feel overwhelmingly positive about the future because of the team's burst of young star power.

And that includes a guy who has not even made his MLB debut yet. Jackson Holliday, the number one prospect in the game, is eager to secure his inevitable spot on the roster. It is unclear if he will playing for the Orioles on Opening Day, but a solid showing during spring training at Sarasota, Florida would leave the organization with no other choice.

Holliday believes he is prepared for the added responsibilities and pressure that come with this crucial next step in his career. “I’m as ready as I can be,” he said, per MASN Sports' Roch Kubatko.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, who is the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, is carrying a confident mindset that fits nicely with the rest of the O's rising stars. Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson have both worked through their growing pains and quickly solidified themselves as premier MLB talents. Jackson Holliday is looking do the same, but making the leap is an arduous task regardless of a player's ceiling.

The 20-year-old shortstop will definitely be in Baltimore this year. There is no question about that. It is only a matter of when. But he sounds like a man who is planning to be in Camden Yards on March 28th.