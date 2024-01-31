Cal Ripken Jr. addressed being apart of the Baltimore Orioles new ownership group following John Angelos' sale of the team.

John Angelos and the Angelos family recently made the decision to sell the Baltimore Orioles for approximately $1.75 billion. The franchise is reportedly being sold to private equity billionaires David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti. Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. is also apart of the new ownership group, and he took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement for the future with Baltimore.

“I am excited to once again be a part of the @Orioles organization and I thank @DM_Rubenstein for including me in the ownership group,” Ripken wrote. “The Orioles have been a part of my life since I was a child, and this is a special day. I look forward to this opportunity and will do whatever I can to help the organization. Let’s go O’s!”

Orioles fans are hopeful that this new ownership group can help the team remain competitive for years to come. Baltimore finished the 2023 season with the best record in the American League. Despite falling short in the playoffs, the future is bright for this ball club.

The O's feature a top-tier farm system. Catcher Adley Rutschman leads a group of young stars who are already in the big leagues.

Fans are also surely excited about Ripken, an Orioles legend, being apart of the new ownership group.

Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. apart of team's new ownership group

Ripken, a Hall-of-Famer, is one of the best Orioles players of all-time. He won two MVP awards during his carer. Additionally, Ripken was the AL Rookie of the Year in 1982, a 9-time All-Star, and helped Baltimore win the World Series during the 1983 campaign.

He also holds the record for the most consecutive games played with 2,632, a record that may never be broken.

It's an exciting time to be an Orioles fan. Ripken will be involved with the team now, and Baltimore's roster features enough potential to make a serious World Series run in 2024. The question is whether or not the O's can maintain consistency in the following years.

Baltimore hasn't always been a team that is willing to spend big money in free agency, but that could change now. At the very least, signing their young stars to contract extensions would help the Orioles keep their reliable core of players.

Building a dynasty is not out of the question for the O's.