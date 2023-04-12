Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle was a nightmare to pitch against Tuesday night for the Oakland Athletics. Mountcastle put on a hitting clinic in the said game, with Oakland unable to find a way to stymie him at the plate.
In fact, Ryan Mountcastle used the Athletics as a backdrop for his historic feat, as he just became the first Orioles player since Eddie Murray in 1985 to collect at least nine RBI in a single game.
Ryan Mountcastle is the first Oriole with 9 RBI in game since Eddie Murray in 1985. #Orioles #Birdland @wjz pic.twitter.com/pe7XxWUm9R
— WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) April 12, 2023
Ryan Mountcastle warmed up in the first inning when he hit a sacrifice fly that drove Austin Hays home for the Orioles’ first score of the game. In the third inning, Mountcastle singled to center, which allowed Jorge Mateo to reach home. A couple of innings later, the 26-year-old Mountcastle hit a massive three-run home to put the Orioles ahead, 8-7. He would go deep again in the seventh inning, driving three more runs. In other words, Mountcastle absolutely owned Oakland’s pitching. He would finish the contest 3-for-4 with two home runs to go with those nine runs batted in to carry the Orioles to a 12-8 victory. Prior to this game, Mountcastle had nine total RBI in the 2023 MLB season.
This is not the first time this season that the Athletics got victimized by Mountcastle’s power, as he also went deep in the Orioles’ series-opening 5-1 win on Monday.
The Athletics will see Mountcastle, who woke up Tuesday batting .244 with three home runs, again this Wednesday in the third leg of this four-game series in Baltimore.