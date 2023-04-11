The Oakland Athletics travel across the country to take on the Baltimore Orioles. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Athletics-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Athletics are off to an expected very bad start. They are 2-8 on the year with wins against Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels. Oakland will finish at the bottom of their division and most likely at the bottom of the MLB. Kyle Muller will get the start for Oakland Tuesday night.

The Orioles are 5-5 to start the season, but they have played three good teams. Baltimore took two of three from the Texas Rangers and won a game against the Yankees and Boston Red Sox as well. The Orioles are in one of the toughest divisions in baseball, so they need to rack up the wins against lower tier teams. Rookie Grayson Rodriguez will get the start for Baltimore in this game.

Here are the Athletics-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Orioles Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-137)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Orioles

TV: NBC Sports California, MASN

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics are one of the worst offensive teams in the MLB. Luckily, the Orioles are bottom 10 in the MLB in batting average. Kyle Muller is starting on the bump and he gives the Athletics their best chace to win. Muller started opening day and threw five innings of one run baseball against the Angels. His next start was against the Guardians and he threw 5 2/3 innings of two run baseball. He has been throwing the ball well, but he needs to go deeper into games if the Athletics want to keep it close. Zach Johnson has a 1.93 ERA with nine strikeouts in four innings while Jeurys Familia has the same ERA with both putchers coming out of the bullpen. If Muller can get the ball to these two pitchers in a close game, the Athletics will cover.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Baltimore has been led by the young stud Adley Rutschman. He is hitting .375 with three home runs and nine RBI on the young season. He is the only player on the Orioles with an OPS over 1.000. Getting on base for Rutschman will be important in this game. With runners in scoring position, he is hitting .300 with four RBI. Given the chance, he will drive in runs.

Muller is a left-handed pitcher and that fares well for Baltimore. The Orioles hit better against lefties so far this season. Ryan Mountcastle has three home runs this season and all have come off of a lefty. The Orioles have a good chance to put some runs against a weaker Athletics team in this one.

Final Athletics-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles do play better against left-handed pitchers. However, Muller is the Athletics best pitcher, and he gives them a chace to win. The Athletics are not good, but they have to cover the spread sometimes. Muller should keep the Athletics in this game long enough for it to stay close throught the end.

Final Athletics-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Athletics +1.5 (-102), Under 8.5 (-118)