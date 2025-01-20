The Baltimore Orioles had a disappointing 2024 season that ended in the Wild Card Series. They had a great first half of the season but collapsed down the stretch and did not win a playoff game. And they already lost Corbin Burnes to the Arizona Diamondbacks and could lose Anthony Santander. The Orioles should add free agents Harrison Bader and JD Martinez, among others, to finish off their offseason.

The Orioles have a new owner, David Rubenstein, who should make his presence known this offseason. But considering they already missed out on one player they wanted to bring back, that should not be the assumption. Shopping in the bargain bin is not the worst thing for the Birds because of their strong core. If Adley Rutschman can bounce back and Gunnar Henderson continues his excellent career, they will be just fine.

The Orioles should not roll this team out and should add free agents this offseason. Who are they and how can they impact the team?

JD Martinez joins the Orioles as the designated hitter

The Orioles used Anthony Santander as both an outfielder and designated hitter last season. But offense is where they need to replace him, as he hit 44 home runs last season. While JD Martinez won't replace all of those homers, he would be a great addition to the team. He was solid for the Mets last year despite missing all of Spring Training.

Martinez is also a veteran who could ease the tensions in the Orioles locker room. After another blown playoff opportunity, the pressure will be turned up in 2025. Martinez is fresh off a trip to the NLCS and has played on plenty of competitive and terrible teams in his long career. They brought in Charlie Morton for a similar reason, but Martinez could be that guy on the offensive side.

Harrison Bader joins as a rotational outfielder

Anthony Santander can be replaced in the aggregate this offseason and Martinez would be only part of that equation. Harrison Bader, who was also with the Mets last season, is a better defender than Santander. Adding him as a fourth outfielder would help their overall defense and keep guys fresh later into the season.

Bader is likely to sign a one-year deal with someone in free agency and the Orioles should make do it. They have another new outfield configuration so they could use a great defender to help the learning curve. His offensive numbers took a tumble last season, an 86 OPS+, but his glove makes up for it.

Adding Martinez and Bader would help shoulder the loss of Santander. The two ex-Mets would not get them the same production that the free agent would but if that is not the direction they are going, this is a fine pivot. Once that is taken care of, adding more arms should be the focus for the Orioles.

The Orioles swoop in and sign Carlos Estevez

Tanner Scott landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers which means the reliever dominoes will start falling soon. Ex-Angels and Phillies closer Carlos Estevez is available and could be the best reliever on the market. The Orioles' Craig Kimbrel signing was disastrous but Felix Bautista is coming back from Tommy John surgery. You can never have too much bullpen firepower so they should bring in Estevez.

Estevez had a great second half with the Phillies after the Angels traded him at the deadline. His season ended on a sour note, giving up a grand slam to Francisco Lindor in Game 4 of the NLDS. But he is still a great closer who could end up on the Orioles on a one-year deal. This may not be a bargain-bin signing in money terms but would be a short-term deal.

Cal Quantrill signs a multi-year deal

The Orioles lost Corbin Burnes but added two starters on one-year deals this offseason. Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano joined the team but the lack of stability led to a lot of questions about the team's future. They also have Zach Eflin on an expiring deal and Trevor Rogers has two years of control. They should prioritize length by signing Cal Quantrill to a multi-year deal.

The Orioles won't have to overpay for Quantrill but should give him a little bit of term to create a foundation. They need an ace pitcher and they are hoping Grayson Rodriguez can be that guy. No available pitcher can be that ace, so bringing Quantrill in to be a bottom-rung guy and create some stability in their rotation.