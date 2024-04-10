The Baltimore Orioles take on the Boston Red Sox. Our MLB odds series has our Orioles Red Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles Red Sox.
The Baltimore Orioles ruined the Boston Red Sox' home opener at Fenway Park on Tuesday afternoon. Then again, the Red Sox also ruined their home opener. It was Boston which committed multiple defensive mistakes to give the Orioles extra outs. Once handed the opportunity, the O's cashed in and built a big lead. Corbin Burnes, the new staff ace acquired in the offseason, made those runs stand up in a comfortable and decisive Baltimore win. The Orioles looked like the heavyweight team they were last season when they won the American League East. Boston looked like the last-place team it was in 2023, when the Sox fell below the rest of a very competitive division.
It is up to the Red Sox to punch back after losing to the Orioles. Boston has already been hit hard by pitching injuries, creating a lack of depth which is very familiar to Red Sox fans. Boston went through long stretches of the 2023 season in which its pitching staff was stretched thin due to attrition. The Red Sox are already in a very precarious place, which means they can't afford to fall too far behind the Orioles and the 10-2 New York Yankees in the division. The Orioles won over 100 games last year, and the 2024 Yankees are currently playing like a 100-win team. Boston has very little margin for error, making this game against Baltimore very important even though we're only two weeks into the season.
Here are the Orioles-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Orioles-Red Sox Odds
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+162)
Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-196)
Over: 9 (-110)
Under: 9 (-110)
How To Watch Orioles vs. Red Sox
TV: MASN (Orioles) / NESN (Red Sox) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT
Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread
The O's are simply a better team than the Red Sox, and you saw why on Tuesday afternoon in Fenway. Baltimore plays better defense, gets more timely hits, and has the pitching to make its offensive production stand up. It is instructive to note that the Red Sox' very strong 7-3 start to the season came against three West Coast teams which are not expected to be playoff teams this season. The Seattle Mariners, Oakland A's, and Los Angeles Angels are not widely predicted to make the playoffs. Preseason predictions largely focused on the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, the Orioles, the Yankees, the Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays. Boston fattened up on mediocre teams. The Orioles represent a much higher standard and therefore a much tougher challenge.
Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread
The Red Sox badly need this game, and they are going up against Batimore pitcher Cole Irvin, who is not one of the Orioles' stronger starters. This is an opportunity for the Red Sox to fight back in this series and stabilize in mid-April. Boston will play a good game here, and that will be enough to cover.
Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick
This is a stay-away game. Baltimore is better, but the pitching matchup is a coin flip and Boston really needs to win this one. You can pass on this one.
Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5