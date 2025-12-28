The “Cheeseheads” at Lambeau Field got shredded on Saturday night, and the Baltimore Ravens made sure to dress for the occasion. After a dominant 41-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive, the Ravens’ sideline turned into a celebration zone. The prop of choice? A giant foam cheese grater.

With MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined due to injury, backup Tyler Huntley stepped up to steer the ship. But it was Derrick Henry who provided the horsepower. “King Henry” absolutely dismantled the Green Bay defense, rushing for a staggering 216 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries.

Cheese Grater hats DURING the game is wild 😂…. Thanks @idjmoore for starting a trend 😂 pic.twitter.com/yiFRNsgcD1 — BADOG Rio Jones (@MrBadog) December 28, 2025

It was only fitting that Henry and Huntley were the ones donning the cheese grater headgear post-game. In a video circulating on social media, Jackson, who was active on the sideline all night coaching up his teammates, was seen personally crowning Huntley with the grater, mocking the iconic Wisconsin foam hats.

The prop wasn't just for show; it was a perfect metaphor for the evening. The Ravens' rushing attack, which piled on 307 total yards, grated the Packers' defense down to the rind. Huntley added 60 yards on the ground himself, proving that the Ravens' ground game is lethal regardless of who is under center.

For a Baltimore team that sat at 7-8 entering the contest, the mood has completely shifted. They didn't just win; they bullied a playoff-bound team in their own backyard. The “Cheese Grater” might just be the new lucky charm as the Ravens look to sneak into the AFC postseason picture. Now they will look to the Steelers for help.