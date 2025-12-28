The Chicago Bears received some big news regarding their NFC North crown following the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers' matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

Chicago was already enjoying an incredible campaign after securing a playoff berth. They pulled it off during its first season with Ben Johnson as the head coach, setting the stage for its return to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

What they haven't done was winning the NFC North, something the franchise hasn't pulled off since 2018. All they needed was for the Ravens to beat the Packers in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season. Safe to say that Baltimore got the job done after beating Green Bay 41-24, gifting Chicago the division crown in the process.

What's next for Bears after winning NFC North

The Bears can give big thanks to the Ravens for helping them out, taking down the Packers on Saturday night.

Chicago is set for a long-term path to better days with Ben Johnson as the head coach. The Bears struggled since their last playoff appearance in 2020, finishing at the bottom of the division for the last three seasons. They have gone through so much over the years, but have finally taken a turn for the better with Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams leading the way. And after winning the division title, they will look forward to hosting a playoff game in the new year.

Chicago boasts an 11-4 record on the season, easily securing the NFC North title. They have a firm lead over the Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at second place. They are above the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers while trailing the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bears will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup, being on the road. They face the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET.