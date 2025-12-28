Cleveland Browns rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. became a late addition to the injury report late in the week, creating uncertainty ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fannin was listed as questionable after tweaking his ankle during Friday’s practice, a development that immediately raised eyebrows given his growing importance in Cleveland’s offense. Despite the concern, early indications suggested optimism. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler shared an update on Saturday.

“Fannin suffered no setbacks and is still expected to play Sunday, per sources,” Fowler posted on X, formerly Twitter.

That report aligned with Fannin’s own comments to reporters shortly after he appeared on the injury report, when the rookie tight end stated he planned to be available for the game. However, the Browns’ roster moves complicated the picture.

“The Browns have elevated TE Sal Cannella and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad. Both elevations are seemingly precautions with Harold Fannin and Dillon Gabriel popping up on the injury report Friday. Fannin said he plans to play Sunday,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

But, Fowler's update has gave a glimmer of hope to the Browns fans, as a potential absence would be massive. The rookie has already set the franchise’s single-season rookie record for receptions and has become one of the Browns’ most reliable offensive weapons, particularly with Quinshon Judkins sidelined.

While Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates remain available, neither has matched Fannin’s production or chemistry within the offense. The Browns fans are expected to wait until the inactive list is released roughly 90 minutes before kickoff to make a final determination.

Cleveland enters the game at 3-12, firmly positioned near the top of the 2026 NFL Draft order, but the coaching staff still values continuity and evaluation during the season’s final stretch.

While Fannin’s health will remain a storyline beyond Week 17. With one game remaining after Sunday and the organization focused on long-term development, how the Browns manage their rookie standout could signal how they balance competitiveness with preservation as the season winds down.