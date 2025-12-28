The Baltimore Ravens rode Derrick Henry in Week 17, and he answered with power and history against the Green Bay Packers. In a cold Saturday night showdown, Henry scored four touchdowns, including a first-half hat trick that felt like vintage dominance. He broke tackles and set the tone. Henry sealed the game on his 36th carry of the night, a new career high, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Henry also set an NFL record with seven career games of 200+ rushing yards, passing Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson. He owned the field. He controlled tempo and mood. The Ravens found their identity in his shoulders and downhill style. One question now hangs over the AFC: who really wants to tackle Derrick Henry in January?