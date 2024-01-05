Longtime boxing legend and promoter revealed a potential date for the mega fight between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

The potential date for a highly anticipated matchup between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney has been revealed by boxing legend and promoter Oscar De La Hoya. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, De La Hoya expressed that the next fight he wants to make is between Garcia and Haney, and he is hoping for a March date, which he considers ideal. He also seemed assured that the fight, if it happens, would take place in Las Vegas.

‼️ Oscar De La Hoya has stated that he is targeting Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia for March in Las Vegas: “That's the next fight that we wanna make… I think that fight can easily be made.” [@FightHubTV] pic.twitter.com/ppAzhWs2Lz — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 5, 2024

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia have a history, having fought six times as amateurs, with each winning three times. Haney has maintained an unbeaten record and has become an undisputed world champion at lightweight, currently holding the WBC super lightweight title. On the other hand, Garcia, with a record of 24-1 and 20 KO's, is yet to fight for a world title, having suffered a loss against Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis but bouncing back with a victory over Oscar Duarte.

The potential matchup between Garcia and Haney has generated significant interest in the boxing world. Both fighters have been making a name for themselves, and a showdown between them has been eagerly anticipated. With De La Hoya's revelation of a potential March date in Las Vegas, fans and pundits alike are eagerly awaiting further developments regarding this exciting bout.

These aren't your average contenders, squaring off for a shot at a vacant belt. Haney, the polished southpaw, is the WBC super lightweight champion, a throne he's captured with icy, technical brilliance. Garcia, the golden boy of boxing, is a firebrand with dynamite in his fists and charisma that spills out of the ring like spilled honey. Their rivalry, forged in the fires of amateur competition, transcends titles and paychecks. It's a battle of wills, of contrasting styles, of legacies yet to be fully penned.

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia fought six times in the amateurs – Haney won three times and Garcia won three times. pic.twitter.com/b064SXgTY0 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 20, 2023

Their story begins not in the glitzy arenas of Vegas, but in the dusty gyms of Southern California. Both barely teenagers, Haney and Garcia traded leather in a series of amateur bouts, each claiming three victories over the other. The mutual respect, though, was undeniable, even back then. They recognized, perhaps, the flicker of greatness in each other's eyes, the shared destiny that would one day see them standing across from each other as professionals.

Fast forward a decade, and that destiny is knocking at the door. Haney, the studious champion, has carved his path with precision. His footwork is a ballerina's, his jab a sharp sword. He's a defensive maestro, weaving through punches like smoke through a keyhole. Garcia, the fan favorite, has walked a different path. His highlight reel is a blur of knockouts, his punches as fast as his social media quips. He's a showman, a magician with gloves, capable of turning a fight into a viral spectacle.

This fight transcends the sport. It's a cultural moment, a collision of Mexican and African-American boxing traditions. It's a battle for the hearts and minds of a new generation of fight fans, kids who were raised on YouTube knockouts and Instagram trash talk. It's a reminder that boxing, at its core, is about more than just physical prowess. It's about heart, about hustle, about the unwavering belief that you can overcome any obstacle if you just keep swinging.