The Academy Awards wants to open the Oscars with a Barbie musical medley, but is it possible?

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony may kick off with a show-stopping Barbie musical medley. Per reports from Puck's “What I'm Hearing” newsletter, the Oscars' Barbie opening was requested by the Academy itself. However, desires there are uncertainties arising about the production's funding.

Typically, studios cover the cost. But with Warner Bros. currently selling movies to raise funds, the responsibility remains unclear.

According to Matthew Belloni, “Warners is selling off movies to raise money these days. By the time the Oscars arrive, marketing and awards budgets are spent. So who knows?”

Mark Ronson, the music producer for Barbie, envisions an ideal Oscars performance with Ryan Gosling. A wind machine and unicorns, directed by Greta Gerwig.

Now, the Oscars hoping for a Barbie number is ideal due to its possible roster in the original song nomination categories. Three standout songs from Greta Gerwig's film are in contention for awards. Dua Lipa's ‘Dance the Night', Ryan Gosling's ‘I'm Just Ken,' and Billie Eilish's ‘What Was I Made For?'

Initially, director Greta Gerwig advocated for these songs. However, the Academy Awards has rules that allow only two nominations per film.

The 2023 Academy Awards featured musical performances from various artists before. Therefore, it's not a move solely to gather viewers contrary to reactions from critics. But the potential Barbie medley promises a grand spectacle if approved.

As the Oscars draw near, the fate of the proposed Barbie musical medley hangs in the balance. Whatever happens, we hope to see both Ken and Barbie rocking the stage and winning some awards!