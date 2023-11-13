Director Greta Gerwig still has not read any reviews about her massive hit, Barbie, ever since it was released last summer.

The film earned $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office, and reviews were mostly favorable, according to Variety. But the director of the movie is not budging on reading reviews, at least for now.

Greta Gerwig on reading Barbie reviews

“I'll probably sit down with a binder sometime in February. But right now, it's too fresh,” Gerwig said.

The hype over the film happened over the summer when it was released with Oppenheimer. Both highly anticipated films became known as Barbenheimer.

When discussing the film's success, it seems like it didn't hit the director immediately of how well it was being received.

“God, when did it sort of kick in? I always had a hope that it would connect,” she said. “I had a sense that it might. But ‘Barbie' doesn't fit neatly into a preordained category. We had these hopeful-looking metrics, but no one knew what they meant. It wasn't until the end of the second weekend that I thought, ‘Oh, this is going well.' I mean, Wonder Woman was hugely successful, but superheroes exists in a different bubble.”

At this point, she really doesn't need to read reviews. Audiences have spoken, and Barbie is sitting at an 88% Tomatometer with an 83% audience score on Rotton Tomatoes.

We'll see if Greta Gerwig gets to reading any Barbie reviews in February.