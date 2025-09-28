Ty Simpson, Quarterback of Alabama Crimson Tide, threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns as they upset No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs 24-21 at Sanford Stadium. With this win, Alabama has snapped Georgia’s 33-game home winning streak.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer was thrilled with Simpson's play. “He's ripping it. Cutting it loose. I'm proud of him,” he said after the game.

He also praised Simpson's week-long preparation and attitude heading into the big matchup.

“It takes a lot of work when you get in an environment like what we had today. … The effort that he put forth today, the energy he showed in the locker room, he's giving it everything he has,” DeBoer said about Simpson's pre-snap work.

Article Continues Below

Despite playing in one of college football’s most hostile venues, Simpson appeared cool-headed. Alabama managed to score points on its first two drives, as they both went on 14-play drives. The Tide went 8-for-8 on third downs to start the game.

This was Simpson's biggest win since taking over as Alabama's starter. The redshirt junior from Tennessee has thrown nine touchdowns without an interception this season. His passer rating sits at 186.6 through four games.

DeBoer named Simpson the starter in August after he beat out other quarterbacks in fall camp. Saturday's performance against a top-five team shows why Alabama picked him to run their offense this season.

The win puts Alabama back in playoff talks after its early loss to Florida State. The Crimson Tide now sits at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in SEC play. With this level of performance from Simpson and the success of DeBoer's offense, Alabama looks ready for their SEC schedule.