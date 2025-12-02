The Arkansas Razorbacks football program made a powerful early statement under new head coach Ryan Silverfield, landing one of the biggest recruiting wins of the 2026 cycle. The Razorbacks strong recruiting efforts paid off Monday as four-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr. flipped his commitment from the Miami Hurricanes, signaling a major shift in momentum for the Razorbacks football program.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Kennedy, a standout from Little Rock Central, had been part of the 2026 Miami football recruiting class since June before choosing to stay home and join his in-state SEC program. His flip underscores the surge of momentum building around Silverfield and the Razorbacks as the new staff quickly strengthens its ties to local talent. Kennedy’s move also leads a four-player in-state haul that included top prospects who previously were committed to Missouri and Oklahoma.

Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett posted the news on his X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the commitment change and sharing the four star's excitement about his decision to join the Razorbacks. The post features a statement from the defensive lineman that perfectly captured the pride behind his move back home.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play for my home state. Can’t wait to get this thing rolling!”

For Arkansas, this commitment represents more than a single flip. It signals a broader shift built on in-state pride and renewed recruiting strength. The Razorbacks, coming off a 2-10 season, are already showing signs of change under Silverfield, whose early push to keep top Arkansas talent home has gained fast traction. The commitment of Kennedy reflects that momentum and reinforces the direction the program is now taking.

With Kennedy Jr. anchoring the early 2026 class, Arkansas football has turned a difficult season into a promising new era. The early success of Silverfield at the program suggests that the Razorbacks are set to reemerge as a recruiting power within the SEC and nationally.