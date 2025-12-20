Cleveland is limping into Week 16 with the outside noise getting louder. After a 31-3 loss to the Bears left the Browns at 3-11, Kevin Stefanski’s job security has become a weekly topic, especially with Albert Breer wondering whether the team can “run all this back” after looking “flat as a pancake.”

Stefanski didn’t bite on questions about his future, keeping his focus on the Bills.

The Browns also made a batch of roster moves ahead of that Bills matchup. The team announced on X that it signed safety Christopher Edmonds to the active roster and placed tackle Jack Conklin on injured reserve. Cleveland also elevated defensive tackles Keith Cooper Jr. and Maurice Hurst II from the practice squad.

Conklin going to IR is the kind of move that changes the week before you even get to Sunday. It’s one more hit to a roster that hasn’t had much margin for error lately, and it forces Cleveland to adjust protection plans against a Bills team that can turn pressure into short fields.

The Edmonds signing and the two DT elevations also suggest a front office trying to maintain stability in the back end and the interior rotation, even if the season's goals have shifted.

One area Cleveland is trying to stabilize is the rookie quarterback-receiver connection. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. said he has things he wants to clean up after the Bears' loss, including being more decisive in his routes to give Shedeur Sanders a cleaner picture, per Scott Petrak.

Fannin led the team with 14 targets in Week 15, catching seven passes for 48 yards, and he’s leaning into the idea that small details matter when everything is under review.

Cleveland can’t undo what happened in Chicago, but it can control how it responds. The Bills game comes with roster churn, coaching questions, and young players trying to build something that carries into the offseason, and that’s plenty to play for, even now.