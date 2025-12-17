The Alabama Crimson Tide continue reshaping their coaching staff during a critical postseason stretch, and the program’s latest move reinforces that direction. With the College Football Playoff approaching, the No. 9 ranked Crimson Tide addressed a key vacancy as they prioritize stability and continuity during the most important phase of the season.

The Crimson Tide are expected to hire Derrick Nix as the program’s next wide receivers coach, filling the role left open when JaMarcus Shephard departed for a head coaching opportunity with Oregon State. The move comes as Alabama prepares for a high-stakes College Football Playoff first-round matchup vs. the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, making staff stability especially important with postseason pressure mounting.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), outlining Nix’s background and recent experience at one of Alabama’s biggest rivals. The report highlighted the significance of the hire given Nix’s recent responsibilities within the SEC.

“Alabama is expected to hire Derrick Nix as its new wide receivers coach, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz wrote. “He was the offensive coordinator at Auburn the last two seasons. Before that, he was assistant head coach and receivers coach at Ole Miss.”

Article Continues Below

Nix arrives after spending the past two seasons as Auburn’s offensive coordinator, where he took over play-calling duties late in the year following a coaching transition. Prior to that, he built a strong reputation at Ole Miss, working extensively with wide receivers and helping develop multiple high-level pass catchers in a fast-paced offensive system.

For Alabama, the hire represents more than a simple replacement. Nix brings deep recruiting connections throughout the Southeast, along with experience coaching both running backs and wide receivers at the Power Five level. His addition strengthens the wide receivers coach position at a time when player development and retention remain priorities.

The move adds rivalry intrigue, pulling a coordinator directly from Auburn while reinforcing Alabama’s focus on stability. As postseason play approaches, the expected addition of Nix signals the Crimson Tide’s intent to compete at the highest level on and off the field.