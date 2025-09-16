Every so often, Justin Herbert gives fans a glimpse of his playful side. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is known for avoiding the spotlight, but he has no problem trolling the cameras when they roll his way.

Before the Monday Night Football matchup at Allegiant Stadium, Herbert casually tossed up what looked like a middle finger toward a pre-game camera, per SI. He tried to make it seem like a wave, but the moment was too sharp to miss. Fans online quickly clipped it and labeled it as Herbert doing what he does best, keeping things light while not taking the media too seriously.

Bra 🤣🤣🤣 he been steady doing this since rookie year. He real life hates cameras man. pic.twitter.com/xmwyTvoEv0 — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

This wasn’t the first time Herbert pushed back against the attention. He has openly shown discomfort when cameras catch him in private moments, even inside the locker room. That push and pull has become part of his identity, setting him apart from quarterbacks who crave the limelight. Some fans even speculated the move reflected a new confidence, linking it to his reported relationship with singer Madison Beer.

Herbert’s playful moment, Chargers’ serious mission

While the video made waves, Herbert and the Chargers have bigger goals. Los Angeles stunned the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 with a 27-21 victory that snapped a seven-game losing streak to Patrick Mahomes and company. That win sent shockwaves through the league, showing the Chargers could hang with the defending champs.

Now, with both the Chiefs and Broncos taking early losses, Herbert and the Bolts see a chance to seize control of the AFC West. The team hasn’t won the division since 2009, but a strong start could shift that narrative. Hosting Denver next Sunday, Los Angeles has a real shot at a 3-0 record, which would put them in the driver’s seat early.

Herbert may clown around with cameras, but he remains deadly serious when it comes to football. The quarterback’s rocket arm and calm demeanor give his team belief that this year could finally be the one where the Chargers break through in the postseason. For now, the bird to the cameras is just Herbert being Herbert, reminding fans that not every superstar needs to take themselves too seriously.