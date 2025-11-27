Taylor Swift is sharing some insight into her romance with Travis Kelce in her upcoming docuseries.

The 14-time Grammy winner is set to release The End of an Era and The Eras Tour: The Final Show on Disney+ next month, where she calls her fiancé the “greatest surprise of my life.”

“The most meaningful relationship I’ve ever had… started with a man saying he was butthurt that I didn’t want to meet him,” she added in the teaser captured by a fan for The End of an Era in reference to Kelce's New Heights podcast episode, where he tried to give the singer his number via friendship bracelet in 2023.

In the teaser, she also explained the difference in their professions.

“We both entertain people,” she explained. “His [performances have] with considerably more violence than mine.”

The End of an Era and The Eras Tour: The Final Show will be on Disney+ on Dec. 12. The first two episodes of The End of an Era will be available on the streamer as it “captures the magic of her record-breaking tour, featuring backstage moments and special performances with fellow artists, while sharing personal insights from her closest circle,” according to IMDB. There will be six episodes overall in the series.

The Eras Tour: The Final Show will also be available on Dec. 12 which was her last show on her tour that concluded on Dec. 8, 2024 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada. Fans will also get to see the behind-the-scenes making of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl which she told New Heights she was creating during the tour.

“I would be playing shows. I would do like three shows in a row. I’d have three days off,” Swift explained to Travis and Jason Kelce back in August. “I’d fly to Sweden, go back to the tour, and was actually working on this. I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.”

The couple is rumored to be getting married next summer after the NFL star proposed to Swift in August after two years of dating.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption in the joint post on Instagram read which featured photos from the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end's garden proposal.

Following their announcement, Kelce broke his silence on the engagement on an episode of New Heights in September.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on,” he told Jason. “It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

Swift gushed about her floral proposal during her interview with The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 3.

“He really crushed it when it came to surprising me,” Swift said of Kelce. “We filmed the podcast for about three or four hours … and meanwhile, behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this [floral scene].”

“He went all out — 10 out of 10,” she added.