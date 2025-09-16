It’s happening already, as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is opening NFL eyes. And he even stole something from Patrick Mahomes. So, is this the year that Herbert finally breaks through to elite superstardom?

After two weeks of the 2025 season, there’s reason to believe he could be moving in that direction. The Chargers are 2-0 with impressive wins over the Chiefs and the Raiders.

There are certainly voices in the NFL who think he’s arriving.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert emerging

His coach, Jim Harbaugh, has front-row seats on the Herbert Hype Train, according to NBC Sports.

“I've never been around a competitor quite like him. Some great ones, but, you know, no doubt in my mind that Justin Herbert is not only one of the great quarterbacks in the NFL today but truly one of the great quarterbacks of all time.”

In two games, Herbert has been amazing. He has completed a stunning 72 percent of his passes. The NFL record is 74.4, set by Drew Brees. Herbert has five TD tosses and zero interceptions. He hasn’t been flawless, but close to it.

And he’s settling in, according to ESPN.

“In Year 2 with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Herbert looks as comfortable as he has in his career, both throwing and rushing the ball, a good sign for the Chargers' ceiling,” Kris Rhim wrote.

Also, Roman seems to be determined to lean on Herbert.

Article Continues Below

“Roman appears to be moving away from running the ball,” Rhim wrote. “The Chargers didn't attempt a rush until 4:52 left in the first quarter Monday night. But Roman isn't shifting away from the run for no reason. The Chargers' offensive line has struggled to create lanes for the running backs, while L.A. has had great pass protection and success through the air. This offense could look very different from how Harbaugh-Roman teams have historically looked.”

But what about Justin Herbert’s body of work?

He was the offensive rookie of the year in 2020 and followed it up with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2021.

However, Herbert hasn’t been back to the Pro Bowl over the last four years. Of course, there’s stiff competition from Joe Burrow, Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson. But Herbert’s numbers have been fairly tame over the last two years. He finished with fewer than 4,000 yards both seasons, with his touchdown totals, 20 and 23, setting career lows. It’s fair to note that his interception numbers have dropped as he totaled only three in 2024.

Of course, two weeks don’t change who he is as a quarterback. It will likely take at least half of the season to show he’s back to his 2020-21 levels.

One thing is for sure: Herbert has displayed toughness, according to NBC Sports.

“That huge hit on Justin, the kind of hit that would have killed a lesser man. That’s how big that hit was,” Harbaugh said after the Chiefs' game. “Let’s be honest about that. And then our guy, Justin Herbert, gets right back in the huddle. And it’s third-and-14 and hits Quentin Johnston, which ended up being a half-yard short of the first down that allowed for that fourth down. I’ve been telling people Justin’s great. And again, exhibit whatever it is now, just unbelievable, incredible, the kind of player he is. It’s especially hard, I think — most quarterbacks, most human beings, to take a big hit and then the next play stand in there, look down the barrel of the gun and hit another one. It’s pretty impressive.”