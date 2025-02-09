Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are not strangers to teaming up on Super Bowl Sunday. In four Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots, and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk collected three rings together, connecting on 29 receptions for 364 yards and 5 touchdowns in those five games. But in all of those Super Bowl appearances, Brady was never asked to hit Gronkowski on a seam route with hundreds of defenders between them.

No, Brady and Gronkowski both needed to retire and join the FOX broadcast team before they could pull that off. And just to raise the degree of difficulty — because one of the greatest quarterback/pass-catcher duos in league history should require a higher degree of difficulty — they did so on two different buildings down on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

That's vintage Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski right there with a unique New Orleans twist. Who knows how many opposing coaches and defensive coordinators got the cold sweats after seeing Brady deliver that dime to Gronk. And who knows how many general managers are wondering if maybe they could pry the 47-year-old Brady out of retirement for just one more season to make a run at an 8th ring.

It's fitting that Brady and Gronk have played such a large role in FOX's pre-game coverage of Super Bowl 59, and not just because they're two of the greatest players ever. Tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs — led by the only other quarterback/tight end duo in the stratosphere of Brady and Gronk — and Philadelphia Eagles — who defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl 52 — are preparing to take the field in what should be a memorable and competitive Super Bowl matchup, which was often the case when Brady and Gronkowski took the Super Bowl stage.