The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 10. The Bucs fell to 6-3 after losing to New England at home. Tampa Bay hopes to bounce back in Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. But first, Baker Mayfield and company must weigh in on Cam Skattebo’s taco debate.

The New York Giants’ rookie running back posed an important question during a stream. “Do you like, turn your head to eat a taco or do you turn the taco for you? Like, are you dominant to the taco or do you turn your head for the taco?” Skattebo asked.

For Baker, the conclusion is obvious. “You gotta turn your head,” Mayfield answered, per Tampa Bay’s X account. “If you don’t turn your head, ingredients spiwll out. And that’s bad. That’s bad business.”

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers look to bounce back in Week 11

The Buccaneers were all in line on the issue, showing strong team chemistry by agreeing that it’s correct to turn your head when eating a taco. However, Skattebo seems to disagree. “It’s about the dominance of the taco. If you're turning the taco, you’re dominating the taco,” he explained in his stream.

With the taco eating debate out of the way, the Buccaneers continued preparations for their Week 11 road game in Buffalo. The Bills are also coming off a disappointing loss. The Miami Dolphins pulled off the upset in Week 10, stunning the Bills with a 30-13 victory.

Both teams will be motivated for Sunday’s matchup. However, the Bucs will be shorthanded. Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin will miss the game with injuries. Head coach Todd Bowles did say Irving and Godwin are progressing as they practiced this week.

Mayfield has continued producing with Irving, Godwin and Mike Evans sidelined. The veteran quarterback threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ loss to the Patriots. He’ll once again rely on Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson and Cade Otton in the passing game.

The Bills will be missing TE Dalton Kincaid, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Wideout Khalil Shakir is trending in the right direction for the Week 11 showdown.