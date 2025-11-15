The Miami Dolphins pulled off a stunning upset in Week 10, beating the Buffalo Bills 30-13. The Dolphins were 8.5-point underdogs at home against their AFC East rival. Miami improved to 3-7 on the season with the win.

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden was impressed by the Dolphins’ victory. Despite Miami’s early season struggles, Gruden was inspired to serve up a piping-hot take on the team.

“The Miami Dolphins, who beat the Buffalo Bills’ ass last week – I watched the film, they kicked the Buffalo Bills’ ass. They’re gonna beat the Washington Commanders at home for a two-game winning streak. And then the New Orleans Saints are gonna come to town next week, they're gonna win three in a row. Then they’re gonna go on the road and beat the Jets, that’s gonna be four in a row. And then they’re gonna go to Pittsburgh and they’re gonna win five in a row and get back in playoff contention. And Mike McDaniel’s gonna get a five-year extension and stick it up a lot of people’s ass!” Gruden said via Barstool Sports.

Jon Gruden thinks Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins will go on a run

The Dolphins bounced back from a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Mike McDaniel’s seat is red-hot after the team fired GM Chris Grier. But the fourth-year head coach may have earned himself a little leash with the win over Buffalo.

McDaniel took over the Dolphins in 2022. He got the team to the postseason in two of his first three years at the helm. However, Miami is on pace for its second straight losing season thanks to a 2-7 start. The Dolphins have yet to win a playoff game under McDaniel.

Gruden has made headlines recently as a contender to take over as head coach for the New York Giants. Now 62 years old, Gruden last coached in the NFL during the 2021 season. He was forced to resign from the Las Vegas Raiders after offensive emails leaked from an unrelated investigation.

Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL in 2021. The case is still winding through the justice system. Most recently, the Nevada Supreme Court rejected an appeal from the league that sought to force the matter into arbitration overseen by the NFL.