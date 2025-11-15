After watching Shohei Ohtani win another MVP award, some fans around MLB wondered how long the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way unicorn would remain the de facto NL front runner, or when their favorite, be that Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto, or another premier player, would have a shot at the honor.

Well, in the opinion of Mookie Betts in an interview on MLB Tonight, it might be a very, very, very long time, as in the Dodgers shortstop's opinion, as long as Ohtani is pitching, his name can pretty much be penciled in before opening day's opening pitch.

“You know, it's amazing. So we can pretty much give it to him for the next however many years until he's done pitching, then somebody may have a chance,” Betts declared. “But if he's still pitching, man, we can just keep giving it to him.”

Article Continues Below

Now, for those who have lost track at home, Ohtani has won two straight NL MVP awards, bringing his total to four in five years after securing a pair in Anaheim as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani's latest honor was unanimous, even as fans pushed hard for Schwarber to get some recognition, and as a result, some have called into question whether the award is simply unwinnable for anyone but No. 17.

Is Betts' take on the money? Has Ohtani's unique blend of home run power and playoff-caliber starting pitching prowess produced a player tailor-made for such an award, especially when most of his chief competition either play the outfield or are just DHs? Based on the way MLB voters are casting their ballots, it sure looks like Betts might be onto something.