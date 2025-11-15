The Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs by the barest of margins, 109-108, in NBA Cup play on Friday at Frost Bank Center, on the shoulders of star guard Stephen Curry, who scored a season-high 49 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining.

Curry’s scoring feat was his 44th 40-point game since turning 30, tying him with Michael Jordan for the most in NBA history at that age. Moreover, the 37-year-old became one of only three players 37 or older, alongside Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Jordan, to record consecutive 40+ point games, following his 46-point outing against San Antonio on Wednesday.

In 36 minutes on the court, Curry finished 16-of-26 from the field, 9-of-17 from three-point range, and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. He added four rebounds, two assists, and two steals, accounting for nearly 45 percent of Golden State’s points. The Warriors had to eradicate a 10-point gap in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Spurs 24-13 in the final 6:42 to claim the win. Curry contributed 31 of his team’s 62 second-half points, including a streak of 14 straight points to close the third quarter and a 10-point blitz in the fourth.

San Antonio’s young phenom Victor Wembanyama impressed with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks, including an important blocked layup with 33 seconds remaining. However, Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox missed the final two attempts that could have decided the game. Golden State’s defense, anchored by Draymond Green, forced 21 turnovers and limited Wembanyama’s scoring in the paint.

Supporting Curry, Jimmy Butler III scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Will Richard and Brandin Podziemski added 10 points each. Gary Payton II added two timely three-pointers in the fourth quarter, helping the Warriors’ bench contribute 12 points in the second half after a slow start. Golden State’s rebounding presence was impactful, with 39 boards, including 15 on the offensive glass, offsetting the Spurs’ size advantage.

The Warriors are now 8-6 on the season overall and 1-1 in West Group C of the NBA Cup, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They will continue their road trip with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.