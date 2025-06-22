The Connecticut Sun are in the midst of a rebuilding season with plenty of young players and a new head coach in Rachid Meziane. To help the young players get acclimated to the WNBA, the Sun have leaned heavily on veteran guard Marina Mabrey. However, it’s possible she might miss time. Marina Mabrey was officially listed as questionable on the Sun’s injury report for their upcoming game against the Golden State Valkyries.

Marina Mabrey initially suffered a knee injury during the Sun’s last game against the Dallas Wings. While she left the game momentarily, she was ultimately able to return. Now it appears as if her status, at least in the immediate for Sunday’s game, is in question.

Before the season began, Mabrey initially requested a trade following the Sun losing multiple veteran players. But as the season has progressed, Mabrey has become a strong, positive presence for the younger players. Every rebuilding team needs capable veterans, and she’s played that role to perfection while also being incredibly productive on the court.

Mabrey has appeared in all 13 games for the Sun so far this season, at a little over 31 minutes per game. She’s been averaging a career-high 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists with splits of 36.5 percent shooting from the field, 29.4 percent shooting from the three-point line 85.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her rebounds are also a career-high, and her field goal percentage doesn’t tell the whole story.

Mabrey was acquired by the Sun in a trade with the Chicago Sky ahead of last season’s trade deadline when the Sun were looking to contend. She began her career with the Los Angeles Sparks when they selected her with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She’s also had a stint with the Wings in addition to the Sun, Sky and Sparks.