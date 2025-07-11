Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets hit a career milestone in the first game of the team's doubleheader Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles.

"I became a man in this organization. I hope the fan bases enjoyed this ride as much as I have" Brandon Nimmo reflects on playing in 1,000 career games pic.twitter.com/xIGSz6OuMi — SNY (@SNYtv) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nimmo played the 1,000th game of his career in a Mets uniform during the 3-1 loss at Camden Yards. The New York Mets outfielder became the 11th player in team history to reach that mark. Nimmo was 1 for 4 in the game with a single in the first inning.

The Mets outfielder spoke after the loss to the Orioles. “I became a man in this organization,” Nimmo said. “I hope the fan bases enjoyed this ride as much as I have.”

The other players who have reached the 1,000-game mark in Mets history include Edgardo Alfonzo (1,086 games), Darryl Strawberry (1,109), Mookie Wilson (1,116), Howard Johnson (1,154), Cleon Jones (1,201), Jerry Grote (1,201), Bud Harrelson (1,322), Jose Reyes (1,365), David Wright (1,585) and all-time leader Ed Kranepool (1,853 games).

Nimmo was scheduled to play in the Mets-Orioles game Wednesday night, but that game was postponed by rain. As a result, the two teams played a doubleheader Thursday. In addition to dropping the opener, the Mets also lost the nightcap by a 7-3 margin.

The Mets held a 1-0 heading into the the bottom of the 8th inning of the first game after Tyrone Taylor had doubled in a run in the fifth inning. However, Gunnar Henderson came off the bench and drove a home run over the rightfield fence for the first pinch-hit home run of his career. Ramon Laureano delivered an insurance run with a sacrifice fly.

Mets lose ground to Phillies with double-dip loss

The Mets came into the doubleheader just 1/2 game behind the Philadelphia Phillies. Losing a pair of games to the last place Orioles cost them as they fell 1 1/2 games behind the division leaders.

Nimmo and the Mets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second game. The outfielder opened the game with a single and came around to score on a ground ball by Juan Soto. Pete Alonso stretched the lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly that brought home Francisco Lindor.

Nimmo has been with the Mets for 10 years. He has been a consistent performer with a slash line of .261/.366/.442 with 128 home runs, 424 runs batted in and 555 runs scored. He has his best season in 2023 when he hit .274 with 24 home runs, 68 RBI and 89 runs scored.

The 32-year-old was selected in the first round of the 2011 draft as the No. 11 pick. He is under contract through the 2030 season.

Nimmo has been one of the key players for Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, and if New York is going to play postseason baseball again this season, it seems clear that the outfielder will be one of their most important players.