WNBA star Caitlin Clark may not have suited up during the Los Angeles Sparks’ 85-75 win against the Indiana Fever, but at this point, the Sparks will take what they can. Snapping a four-game losing streak with the win, the Sparks managed to salvage what had been a disappointing road trip to this point. For Sparks star Kelsey Plum, the win against the Fever came down to four simple words.

“We grew up tonight,” Plum said after the game. “It was a special moment, and collectively down the stretch, everyone made big plays. Rickea [Jackson] had a really big rebound, Azurá [Stevens] kind of closed it for us, Dearica [Hamby] got the and-one. So it was just really a collective effort and a great team win.”

In a turn of events from the Sparks’ previous two losses, the team didn’t fall apart in the fourth quarter. Instead, they rallied back from a double digit deficit, showing plenty of poise and confidence to close the game out. One of the major talking points in the previous games was the Sparks’ tendency to resort to one-on-one situations when trying to hold on to a lead late in games.

This time around, the ball was moving throughout and the Sparks continued to get good shots in the fourth quarter. The starting lineup of Plum, Hamby, Jackson, Stevens and Shey Peddy combined for 18 total assists.

“Coach [Roberts] has been harping on just keeping the ball popping, and they were switching a ton. We had big mismatches, and so just trying to work the ball around to find the best angle to get it in there,” Plum said. “We struggled early trying to make the right pass, so the intent was good. And I think as the game went along, we settled down and we got the ball to where we needed to. It was a great collective effort.”

In terms of the free-flowing, team-approach to the offense, it was Kelsey Plum who led the way for the Sparks with a team-high six assists. During about a minute stretch in the fourth quarter as the Sparks were trying to cut into the Fever’s lead, Plum showed exactly why the team traded for her.

She found Stevens for an open three-point shot to cut the Fever’s lead to 66-62 with a little over five minutes to go. She then drove into the paint and knocked down a shot of her own to pull the Sparks to within two. Her three-pointer near the four minute mark gave them a 67-66 lead that they would not relinquish.

The Sparks close out their road trip at 1-2, and will return home on Sunday, June 29 for Candace Parker’s jersey retirement ceremony.