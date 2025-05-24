As the NCAA Tournament approaches, each team in Division I college baseball is looking to punch their ticket. Last season, the Texas A&M baseball program was able to reach Omaha and compete for the title. They did fall short, but that doesn't mean they aren't trying to make their way back. Outfielder Jace LaViolette recently broke his hand, but that's no problem for the on-field leader of the Aggies. In their SEC Tournament quarterfinal matchup against top ranked LSU, LaViolette knocked in a run with that broken hand. On3/s Mike Nakos reposted the hit on X, formerly Twitter.

Jace LaViolette playing with basically one hand. Incredible https://t.co/M5ITi2nDQb — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) May 24, 2025

“Jace LaViolette playing with basically one hand. Incredible,” posted Nakos on the social media platform.

The junior is currently projected to be a likely first round pick in this year's MLB Draft. During Thursday's win over Auburn, LaViolette's left hand was hit by a pitch, and he left the contest. He came out later on with a splint, and reports indicated a break. It was confirmed after the game. Yet, he was back in the lineup once again LSU tonight. As LaViolette goes, so does the Aggies. Can they make it back to Omaha once again?

Jace LaViolette hopes to lift Texas A&M baseball to new heights

2025 has been a rougher go than 2024, as the Aggies posted a 11-19 record in SEC play. They did go 30-25 over the full season, but the loss of talent from last year's team, plus a new head coach in Michael Earley, has caused some adjustments. After beating Mississippi State and Auburn in the first two rounds of the SEC Tournament, the draw of top seed LSU was a tough one. At the moment, they are in a tight matchup with the Tigers.

If they can't defeat LSU, then a berth in Omaha is more and more unlikely. After the heights of last season, this one was certainly a change of pace for both LaViolette and his teammates. The Texas A&M baseball program could very well make another run towards a title, which would be their first. But first, LSU stands in the way. Once again though, LaViolette has tried to lift the Aggies back to a championship level. Will it work this time?