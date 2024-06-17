ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Kentucky Wildcats in Omaha, Nebraska. Our College World Series odds package has our Texas A&M Kentucky prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas A&M Kentucky.

This is a winners' bracket game in Omaha at the 2024 College World Series. With Tennessee winning its winners' bracket game on Sunday night over North Carolina, the Vols have planted their flag and have established themselves as the favorite to make the CWS Championship Series from their half of the bracket. Given that this is an all-SEC matchup between Texas A&M and Kentucky, we're moving closer to an all-SEC championship round. The SEC is overtaking the ACC in an eight-team CWS which began with four teams from each conference.

Texas A&M defeated Florida to begin its College World Series. The Aggies' pitching was up to the task against a Florida team which scored in bunches in its super regional win over Clemson. A&M's pitching wobbled against Oregon in the supers, but the bats were able to carry the workload for the Aggies. The win over Florida was a much better display of what this pitching rotation is capable of.



Kentucky walked off North Carolina State in a 5-4, 10-inning victory. The Wildcats trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth but scored to tie the game and send it to extra innings. The Cats have been such a good team in tense, high-leverage situations and have made so many clutch pitches this postseason. Kentucky is in this position because it has been less mistake-prone than its opponents. The Wildcats aren't the best hitting team in this matchup against A&M, and they're not the best hitting team in Omaha, but they don't beat themselves, and that can lead a team to a national championship.

Here are the Texas A&M-Kentucky College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: Texas A&M-Kentucky Odds

Texas A&M: -1.5 (no price listed)

Kentucky: +1.5 (no price listed)

Money Line

Texas A&M: -146

Kentucky: +114

How To Watch Texas A&M vs Kentucky

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

*Watch Texas A&M-Kentucky LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread

The Aggies won with offense in the super regionals. They won with pitching in Game 1 of the College World Series against Florida. This team is showing it can win in different ways and play different kinds of games. The Aggies are showing their balance, depth and diversity, and that is something worth noting when you make your betting play in this game and in other College World Series games. Most people would probably say that if this game is a slugfest, it is to A&M's advantage, but A&M showed against Florida that it can win a close pitching duel as well. That bodes well for this team in Omaha and here against Kentucky.

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread

The Wildcats just continue to get big outs. It is natural for baseball analysts to talk about clutch hitting, but the Wildcats get clutch pitching, and it happens every single game. This team prevents opponents from getting big innings. It's rare that Kentucky allows more than one run in any inning. The Wildcats don't allow situations to unravel, and that's a central reason why they're here, just two wins from the CWS Championship Series. It's why they will cover against Texas A&M.

Final Texas A&M-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Kentucky's clutch pitching is easy to trust. A&M is a great team, but Kentucky plays — and wins — close games. In terms of covering the spread, Kentucky might cash your ticket even if it loses straight up.

Final Texas A&M-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky +1.5