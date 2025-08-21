The love between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was on full display during her guest appearance on his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Swift appeared on the Aug. 13 episode of the podcast, where she shared she will be releasing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3.

The music news follows their busy schedules, having a rare period of downtime. Swift ended her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024, and the Kansas City Chiefs had their Super Bowl 59 game against the Philadelphia Eagles back in February.

“Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are,” a source told Us Weekly.

“During this downtime, they really noticed all the little things they have in common,” another source told the outlet. “They feel like they've found their person.”

After the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Eagles 40-22, the couple went on vacation and continued to keep a low profile throughout the spring and into the summer.

“The break came at the right [moment],” one source explained to the outlet. “Taylor needed to spend more time with Travis [so they could really] get to know each other.”

The couple seemingly matches one another's love languages, gifts, which both are great at reciprocating.

“She leaves Travis love notes and buys sentimental gifts, and he does the same thing,” a source said.

As they continued to spend time together while going on adventures to Montana, Nashville, New York, and more during the offseason, Swift and Kelce were able to learn more about another. They “found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger,” a source told the publication. “[They] have found their counterpart in terms of ambition, work ethic, and values.”

Travis said it himself during the New Heights podcast episode that while Swift will never admit she's an athlete, she trains even harder.

“She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing,” Kelce said of Swift on the podcast.

“It would also seem as though Swift's commitment to her music career has allowed her to connect with Kelce in a unique way. “Athletes have a different mindset; they are more disciplined, and it's very similar to Taylor's mindset,” a source added.

Since the two were able to use that quality time to deepen their connection, they are looking upwards and onwards.

“This time together solidified Taylor knowing that she wants to be with Travis forever,” a source told Us Weekly.

One source noted: They are “genuinely ready” for their next “chapter.”

Another chimed in solidifying what they mean by their next steps: “They want to be married and have kids in the future.”

Well, before the couple can walk down the aisle, they have some business to attend to. Swift's album drops on Oct. 3 and Kelce is gearing up for his 13th season in the league on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.