On paper, the Minnesota Timberwolves produced one of the most entertaining comebacks in NBA history during their 110-108 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets. However, looking at the details, the win takes even more prominence considering the extent of obstacles they faced.

And well, speaking post-game, Julius Randle, who finished with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists off 11-27 shooting, claimed that this is who the Wolves are, per a post on X by Ryan Eichten.

“I think is who we are. It gets tough. When have bad moments, good moments. When it gets tough we really come together as a group. What we did tonight doesn't surprise me,” he said.

Minnesota were without their talisman Anthony Edwards, who is out due to a knee injury and is only expected to play either on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons or on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. Further, Ayo Dosunmu was listed as questionable and did not play against the Rockets.

The Timberwolves also saw Jaden McDaniels come out late in the fourth quarter and sit out in overtime. He was their top scorer in the game with 25 points, and eventually revealed that it was not due to injury, but minor cramps, claiming that he expects to be fit for his team's next game.

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Moreover, Naz Reid was ejected in overtime while Rudy Gobert also fouled out with just nine seconds remaining in regulation time. This was followed by a very difficult start to overtime.

Houston initially went on a 6-0 shooting run, scoring 13 straight points to take the game to 108-95 with more than three minutes to play.

However, the Timberwolves responded in dramatic fashion, with Donte DiVincenzo and Mike Conley delivering three-pointers late-game. Julius Randle, who had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists, eventually delivered the go-ahead basket with less than nine seconds remaining in overtime.

Hence, not only did the Timberwolves manage a historic overtime comeback, breaking a 0-180 streak of NBA teams losing after trailing by 10+ points in overtime, they also fought through extreme adversity en route. Minnesota will now take on the Eastern Conference leaders Detroit Pistons next.