Recently, rumors surfaced that a “h***y” NBA legend Shaquille “Shaq” O'Neal has been sliding into the DMs of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter.

However, these rumors do not appear to be true. Speaking on his Big Podcast with Shaq (via TMZ), the NBA icon showed his co-hosts alleged messages that went viral between him and Carpenter.

He then read the alleged DMs. The first began with, “D**n baby. I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day,” with a second reading, “Just jokes, I'm Shaq what's your name baby [laughing crying and flexing emojis].”

Shaquille O'Neal is now addressing claims that he sent Sabrina Carpenter "h*rny" DMs. Details: https://t.co/BGItIemDXH Credit: The Big Podcast with Shaq pic.twitter.com/RdjhZauaeZ — TMZ (@TMZ) March 25, 2026

Carpenter then responded by saying she knew him, but said that he's “way too famous to be sending messages like that.” He responded, “I can't be h***y and want some of that snow bunny [cat face emoji] for myself??? You being rude for no reason.”

In the fake DMs, Shaq then claimed she couldn't “handle big diesel” and that his “meat would have you in the hospital” before asking if they could test the theory.

Did Shaq slide into Sabrina Carpenter's DMs?

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Ultimately, these are not real. Shaq even said that he has “way more game than that.” So, it's safe to assume that these DMs were not sent by Shaq.

It's always good to be cautious when reading stuff online. Jim Jones, who was the guest on Diesel's podcast, pointed out that AI can make fake things look real.

Previously, Shaq was married to Shaunie Nelson. They were married for several years before getting divorced. He has been linked to several women in the years since.

Carpenter has previously dated the likes of Bradley Steven Perry, Joshua Bassett, and Shawn Mendes. She was most recently linked to actor Barry Keoghan. However, it still doesn't appear that Shaq and Carpenter are dating.