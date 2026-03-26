With nearly five years of absence from his last MMA fight, Conor McGregor has now teased his comeback. Last seen losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 via technical knockout in round one, McGregor is now nearing his comeback date.

Following his loss to Poirier, McGregor nursed a leg injury. He was again scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on Jun. 29, 2024. However, the fight was canceled at the last moment after McGregor sustained a broken toe injury. Last year, in 2025, it was revealed that McGregor received an eighteen-month suspension, retroactive to the date of his failure after failing to disclose his whereabouts for drug testing on three occasions in 2024. The suspension is scheduled to end in March 2026.

Coincidentally, just in time for his suspension lift, McGregor addressed his comeback on social media. “The rumours are true! Mr. Confidence returns to save fighting again! Call your grandma! Nanny we did it! Watch and pay me. F**k you pay me. You fat Irish prick you don’t have my money I put your brain to sleep. See ya’s in the Casinos after, the Mac loves yas all, I got love for yas all it’s an honor it’s light work it’s easy,” McGregor wrote.

“For life and eternity its McGregor! Big money Mac Daddy McGregor I expect fawning of the highest for life. I do this fight game easy peezy [martial arts uniform emoji] the sound of my shots off the head go “bing” in green dot laser form. Go BHB! [wink emoji],” he continued.

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As of now, there are no confirmed opponents for McGregor. While previously rumored to fight Colby Covington at UFC White House, it was later dismissed by Dana White.