It's one thing to watch highlights of Odell Beckham Jr.'s one-handed catches in the NFL, but it's another thing to see it with your own eyes, as Logan Paul did at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

In his latest vlog, Paul showed his reaction to Beckham's one-hander. He was standing on the sideline and was shocked, saying, “No f*****g way, bro. He did the OBJ!” He then dapped up Beckham, saying, “Oh my God,” as they high-fived.

Paul being starstruck is understandable. Beckham has been making these types of catches for years, and Paul had a front-row seat when he made his latest one.

Logan Paul and Odell Beckham Jr. were part of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic

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Paul and Beckham took part in the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Beckham and Beckham were part of the Wildcats, who were led by Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, who are, like Beckham, LSU alums.

The team lost their first game to Team USA. Later in the afternoon, Paul had his shot at Tom Brady and the Founders. They beat them by eight points, giving Paul bragging rights over his rival.

Currently, Beckham is a free agent and searching for his sixth NFL team. He was a part of the Miami Dolphins during the 2024 season. However, he was basically a non-factor, catching just nine passes for 55 yards.

One year earlier, he had a significant role with the Baltimore Ravens. He had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns. At that time, he was a couple of years removed from 2021. He started the year with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Los Angeles Rams mid-season, helping lead them to a Super Bowl victory.

Beckham first burst onto the scene with the New York Giants. He went viral for his one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys during his rookie season. He spent five seasons with the Giants before being traded to the Browns.