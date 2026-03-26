VJ Edgecombe was probably delighted to see some of his fellow starters in uniform when the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid returned from an oblique strain, while Paul George was back from a 25-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy. The 76ers made light work of the Bulls, 157-137, to return to the win column.

The Sixers bounced back from their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-103, at home on Monday, wherein Edgecombe was left to carry the team, as Embiid, George, Tyrese Maxey, and Kelly Oubre Jr. were all out.

The 20-year-old Edgecombe has learned to mature quickly in Philadelphia, embracing the responsibilities of being a key piece. He revealed to Philly Sports Network how he has avoided the so-called rookie wall.

“It's all a mental thing. I try to stay strong mentally. I got a great group of guys around me. That helps with that. So I just try to stay strong mentally and enjoy it. I've just been enjoying the whole process. I haven't got the time to just sit down and cope and sulk on anything,” said Edgecombe.

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VJ Edgecombe explains how he avoid the “rookie wall” 🏀🔥 (@CiavoNBA) pic.twitter.com/bwM2yI8PqA — Philly Sports Network (@PhiladelphiaSN) March 26, 2026

He scored 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-5 from long distance, against the Bulls. He added six rebounds and six assists.

The third overall pick is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals and will most likely make the All-Rookie First Team.

While he can be erratic at times, it is understandable for a young player finding his way in the NBA. The learning curve is high for Edgecombe, and he is more than willing to put in the work and learn more from his teammates.